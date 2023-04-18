National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 181 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

