National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $12,213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.