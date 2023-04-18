National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 536 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

