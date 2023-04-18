National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Stephens cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

