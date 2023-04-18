National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 126.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Range Resources by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Range Resources stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.