National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Overstock.com by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 62.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 123,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSTK stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $883.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

