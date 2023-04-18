National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $457.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

