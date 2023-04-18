National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in US Foods were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock worth $298,770,187 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

