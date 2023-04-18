National Bank of Canada FI Sells 116,605 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 116,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Antero Resources by 65.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

About Antero Resources

NYSE AR opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.