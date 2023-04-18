National Bank of Canada FI Sells 215,975 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 215,975 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

