National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,205 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

