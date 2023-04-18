National Bank of Canada FI Sells 252 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $139,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock worth $11,192,344. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.