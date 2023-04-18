National Bank of Canada FI Sells 26 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

