National Bank of Canada FI Sells 44,244 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 44,244 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Range Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 258,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

