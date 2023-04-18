National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,507 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 214,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

