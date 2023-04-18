National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,507 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOLF. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

