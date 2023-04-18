National Bank of Canada FI Sells 460 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

CQQQ opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $993.40 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

