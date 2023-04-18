National Bank of Canada FI Sells 492 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Repligen were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 465,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Down 0.4 %

RGEN opened at $173.39 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments.

