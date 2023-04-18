National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,453 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Overstock.com by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $5,411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 123,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com Stock Performance

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,934 shares of company stock valued at $96,734. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $39.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Stories

