National Bank of Canada FI Sells 68,049 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

PFIX stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

