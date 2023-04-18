National Bank of Canada FI Sells 68,049 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $321,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

