National Bank of Canada FI Sells 750 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

