National Bank of Canada FI Takes $50,000 Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.48.

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX \u002F Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

