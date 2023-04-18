National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.2 %

SANM stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,158,025 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

