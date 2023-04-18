National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.