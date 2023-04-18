National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chemed were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE CHE opened at $555.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $566.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

