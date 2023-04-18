National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chemed were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chemed by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Chemed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $555.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $566.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.45.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.