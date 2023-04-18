National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

