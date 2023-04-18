National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DermTech were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DermTech by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.72% and a negative net margin of 803.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at DermTech

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,269.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,060 shares of company stock worth $233,433. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DermTech Profile

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

Featured Stories

