National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

