National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

