National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 657,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

