National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 65.9% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 522,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 207,347 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 680.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 163,334 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EDD opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

