National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,275

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,148.75.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

