Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,554 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

CRUS opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.