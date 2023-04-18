Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,915 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WPP by 26.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.4657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 760 ($9.40) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

