Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,305 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 361,635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

