Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 123.95%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

