Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

