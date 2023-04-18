Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average is $227.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

