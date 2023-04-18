Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 106,382 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Teck Resources Stock Up 7.6 %

TECK opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.