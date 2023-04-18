Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

