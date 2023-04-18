Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.99 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNSL opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.52. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $337.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.