Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 65,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,738 shares of company stock worth $2,190,222. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

