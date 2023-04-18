Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

