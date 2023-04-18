Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,187 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.7 %

SJM stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

