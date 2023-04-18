Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,182 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

