NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 664.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

