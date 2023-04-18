New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,620 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Insider Activity

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

