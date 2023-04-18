New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,204 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.